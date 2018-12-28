Edo ADP denies endorsement of APC candidates, demands apology

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—Edo State chapter of Action Democratic Party, ADP, yesterday, denied reports that it was one of the 13 political parties in the state that, on Monday, adopted the Edo South senatorial candidate of All progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Patrick Obahia-gbon, and the candidate for Uhunmwonde state House of Assembly candidate, Washington Osifo.

A statement by the state Chairman of ADP, Mr. Gabriel Oloruntobi, disassociated the party from the much-publicised support for Obahiagbon and Osifo.

Calling for an unreserved apology from Edo State Chapter of APC “for attempting to mislead the public,” the ADP Chairman said: “The ADP wishes to restate its total support of the candidacy of Dr. Ese Owie, its standard bearer for Edo South senatorial district.

“An accomplished international trade policy lawyer, social entrepreneur and public intellectual, Dr. Owie brings the imperative cerebral slant and gravitas to the race for the Edo South seat.

“With a proven track record in the public and private sectors, he stands heads and shoulders above all other contestants. The party enjoins her teeming supporters and the discerning voting public to disregard the hatchet job and mobilise fully and turn out en masse to vote for Dr. Owie in February next year.”

The party also advised Obahiagbon to “desist from attempting to hoodwink the unsuspecting public by spreading intrinsically vacuous and essentially illusory endorsements.”