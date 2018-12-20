Early Signs Positive for Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

When Chelsea appointed Maurizio Sarri over the summer, they expected it would take a little bit of time for him to adjust to the club, and the club to adjust to his ways. However, the early signs are looking positive and Chelsea have found themselves in a promising position right now, with the possibility of even more to come as the season progresses.

When Sarri joined Chelsea in July he did so at what would be an incredibly tough time for him. Many of his players were at the end of a long World Cup campaign, and required rest and time away from football in order to be ready for the new season. That meant that at a time when he needed to get to work on the training ground, work out what he had in his squad and more importantly show them his system and how he wanted to play, he had few first-team regulars available to listen.

With that tough start and the continuation of international football, along with a Premier League and Europa League campaign to contend with, Sarri has probably not found too much time even at this stage to sit down and explain things to his team properly. Despite that, they are flying high and have recently beaten current champions Manchester City to show that Chelsea are back and ready to take on the big boys.

The Blues missed out on a top-four spot last season and the first aim that Sarri has at the club is to get them back in there. Perhaps that wasn’t expected this season, but after the start they have made, that is now the case. The latest Premier League betting has Chelsea at 2/5 to finish inside the top four, and that puts them ahead of both Arsenal and Manchester United in the betting. That shows how far Sarri has brought them in just a short while, and the disappointment of last season already feels like a distant memory to fans of the club.

The most exciting part of what is going off at the club right now is that there may be even more to come from them. Sarri will get an opportunity to bring in a player or two if he wishes in January, adding what he thinks he needs to the squad after finally evaluating his entire team. This was something that he wasn’t able to do in the summer, and the big reason why more could be on the way over the coming months.

Alongside their impressive start in the Premier League, Chelsea are also performing well in the Europa League, and they look ready to go far in that competition. As they progress through the rounds, expect to see Sarri take this competition very seriously and field strong teams. He knows the importance of trophies, and the Europa League trophy would be the icing on the cake of an impressive first season in England for Maurizio Sarri.