Dualisation of Ughelli/Asaba Road: Onuesoke hails Okowa

By Ephraim Oseji

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for approving the completion of the dualization of Section C2 of Ughelli/Asaba Road. Onuesoke equally expressed appreciation over the Governor’s approval of the construction of Kwale-Beneku Bridge roads in Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East Local Government Areas as well as the construction of Olomoro internal roads in Isoko South.

He described the development as the manifestation of Governor Okowa’s kindness, hailing him for his love and magnanimity for the people, saying the title: ‘Road Master ‘fits no other one but him. Speaking to newsmen while on inspection tour of Ughelli/Asaba dualisation project , Onuesoke who expressed satisfaction at the fast rate at which work was being done said the completion of the project will improve the socio-economic life style of those residing in that axis. “The construction of the roads will open the hinterland to the city. The indigenous farmers will be able to transport their farm products to the city without any difficultly. This will lead to surplus food supply with reduced price,” he stated.