Drug Abuse: Yaba Psychiatric Hospital records 50% increase in patients

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS—THE Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Yaba, yesterday, disclosed that it recorded 50 percent increase in the number of patients treated for drug and substance abuse this year.

The hospital also disclosed that it recorded a 22 percent increase in the number of new patients with various forms of mental disorders, rising from 3,591 in 2017 to 4, 376 in 2018.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Oluwayemi Ogun said this while presenting the 2018 Annual Report explained that the total number of patients with drug and substance abuse related cases seen in the hospital rose from 157 in 2017 to 235 in the current year.

Lamenting that the issue of drug abuse has reached epidemic level, she said the hospital has concluded arrangement to open its Oshodi Annex to ensure that as many Nigerians with such cases receive needed medical attention.

Ogun said: “The policy direction of the present administration in mental health and its current fight against the scourge of drug addiction is quite outstanding and commendable.

“The fight against drug addiction is one we all must join hands with the government to win.

“The problems are not that of drugs alone. We need to go into their families to see the parents of these children. A lot of things need to be done concerning drug abuse; the menace is quite high.”