Drogba: How I brought Kante to Chelsea

Didier Drogba has revealed he encouraged Chelsea to make a move for N’Golo Kante after he helped Leicester win the Premier League in 2016.

Kante moved to Stamford Bridge for £30million that summer and was instrumental as Antonio Conte’s side clinched the title. And Drogba claimed he had identified Kante as future Chelsea player when he first moved to Leicester

‘I’m very proud of him,’ said Drogba. ‘I’m glad he chose Chelsea and the club listened to my advice, that they chose him. I’m glad I did not make a mistake. ‘I told them that we should not miss him. I told them when he started at Leicester.’

Since signing for Chelsea Kante has also scooped the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, as well as the FA Cup in 2018. He has also established himself as a key part of the French national team, starting in the 2018 World Cup final win over Croatia.

Drogba enjoyed two spells at Chelsea, firstly between 2004 and 2012 and then in 2014-2015, winning a total of four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League.