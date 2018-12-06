Drama in Imo Assembly as 16 APC, 3 PDP lawmakers decamp to AA

By Chinonso Alozie, Owe

16 lawmakers of the Imo state House of Assembly, including the Speaker, Acho Ihim, Thursday, dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, to join the Action Alliance, AA.

Vanguard monitored the drama of defection which was announced by Ihim at the floor of the Imo state House of Assembly, during plenary.

Also, 3 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, joined the AA. They are Bruno Ukoha, Mike Iheanetu and Ken Agbim.

According to Ihim, (Okigwe) they were: Ikechukwu Amuka, (Ideato South) Arthur Egwim (Ideato North) Obinna Egu, (Ngor Okpala) Uche Ejiogu (Ihitte Uboama) and

Chinedu Offor (Onuimo). Others are Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba) Lugard Osuji (Owerri Municipal)

Mike Iheanetu (Aboh Mbaise)

Ken Agbim (Ahiazu Mbaise)

Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri west)

Bruno Ukoha (Ezinihitte Mbaise)

Kennedy Ibe (Obowo)

Lawman Duruji (Ehime Mbano)

Ngozie Obiefule (Isu)

Henry Ezediaro (Oguta)

Loyld Chukwuemeka (Owerri North)

Chika Madumere (Nkwerre) and

Marcel Odunze (Orlu)

However, five members who had been suspended from the House did not take part in the dramatic defection.

But the deputy Speaker, Ugonna Ozuigbo, did not decamp with the other lawmakers. Also, Uche Agabige of (Orsu) and Emma Orie (Ohaji/Egbema) remained in APC.

In his remark, the majority leader of the Imo state House of Assembly, Lugard Osuji, said: “Oshiomole has exhibited dirty attitude and greater injustices. He has been attacking leaders of the party and former president of this country.”

Speaking also, another lawmaker, Ikechukwu Amuka, said: “Following the way, the APC, national chairman Adams Oshiomole, has carried out the APC, pramaries is unacceptable. This party has been growing from streght to strength. With Rochas Okorocha, who has done very well and has offered free education in the state, being the only APC, state. There is know party that will beat the APC.

“But Mr. Speaker, the experience in Imo, since the emergence of Oshiomole, I feel ashamed of being associated with APC. APC, was our party and we nurtured this party untill Oshiomole helps some crooks to hijack the party. We can’t be distracted. We will remain with Imo people and offer them the best leadership. My constituents gave me the order.”