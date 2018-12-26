DR Congo further delays Dec 30 poll in two conflict zones

DR Congo on Wednesday announced it was further delaying key elections due at the end of this month in two volatile zones, including conflict-ridden Beni, to March.



The polls, already postponed three times, are due to bring the curtain down on the era of President Joseph Kabila, in charge of the mineral-rich country for nearly 18 turbulent years.

“The elections in the Beni region and the cities of Beni and Butembo in North Kivu province as well as Yumbi in the (southwest) Mai-Ndombe province initially scheduled for December 30 will now be held in March,” said a statement from the national election commission CENI.