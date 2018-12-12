Dozie Ikedife Igbo leader dies

Former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Dozie Ikedife is dead.

He died on Tuesday at 7pm at the Age of 88 in his Nnewi residence according to his son



Dozie jr, Ikedife said he “will be buried today (Wednesday), at 5pm in his compound,”

Also the Imo State Governor, and Chairman Progressives Governors Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha

said described Dr. Ikedife as a selfless leader who made sacrifices in the overall interest of Ndi-Igbo in particular and Nigeria as a nation.

The governor recalled that when Dr. Ikedife was the President-General of Ohanaeze, he demonstrated high dose of exemplary leadership qualities to the acknowledgement and delight of both Igbos and none Igbos, alike.

The governor regretted that Dr. Ikedife’s death came at a time his wisdom and wealth of experience both as a leader and as a good Christian are mostly needed.

The governor also extended his Condolences to the President of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo and his team, and the family of the late Patriarch.

He prayed the good LORD to grant the innocent soul of Dr. Ikedife eternal rest and gave the family the Spiritual and Physical strength to bear with this great loss.