Doyin Okupe lists PDP’s achievements, asks APC to list achievements under PMB

Media Adviser to the Director General of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Organisation, and former aide to former President, Goodluck Jonathan; Doyin Okupe, Tuesday, reeled out PDP’s achievements and faulted claims of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, that the party achieved noting in its 16 years rule.

“Here is a quick reminder of some of the achievements of PDP from 1999 to 2015: If you like, include #BokoHaram if it’s what you continue with, Okupe said.

Disclosing this on his Facebook handle, Okupe urged APC to list their own achievements under PMB and campaign with it. “Let’s change strategy from abuse and accusations to policies”, he said.

The PDP’s achievements listed are as follows

1. N18k Minimum wage

2. EFCC.

3. ICPC.

4. NHIS

5. NSCDC

6. Card Reader.

7. TSA.

8. New National ID Card.

9. New Drivers Licence.

10. BVN.

11. New pension scheme

12. Abuja to Kaduna Rail.

13. Abuja Light Rail.

14. GSM

15. PTDF

16. 14 New Federal Universities.

17. Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

18. KASU & a host of other states universities.

19. Alot of private universities were granted licence.

20. Debt settlement and cancellation.

21. Fastest growing economy in Africa.

22. Third fastest growing economy in the world.

23. Exchange rate: N160/$1.

24. Fuel: N87.

25. General low prices of commodities compared to now.

26. New Kaduna Central Market

First Nigerian Drone Launched

27. First Nigerian Satellite launched

28. NDA moved to its permanent site after about 25yrs attempts.

29. NDA admitted its first female combatant cadets.

30. AFIT, NN school of Armaments Tech, Nigerian Police Academy were established.

31. Nigerian Legislative Institute was established.

32. Relative peace.

33. Freedom of speech and communication,

34. Naval Base, Lokoja

35. International Market, Lokoja

36. 80% of the Airports in the country

37.Bag of foreign rice 8000 etc.

38.Creation of many Federal Universities in the country

39.National Stadium Abuja

40. 25billion naira capital base bank reforms

41. Remodeling of 22 airports to international standard across the nation

42.NAFDAC

43.Dangote as the richest African and Blackman in the world

“Please List APCs achievements under PMB and Campaign with it. Let’s change strategy from abuse and accusations to policies.”