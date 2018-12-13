Don’t use pulpit for political campaigns -Primate urges clerics

The Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has advised clerics not to use the pulpit for political campaigns as the 2019 general election draws nearer.

The Anglican Leader gave the advice at a meeting tagged: “A Day with the primate for eminent Anglican Church of Nigeria” at the Episcopal House in Abuja on Thursday.

“To preach is a humble and holy task. Church attendees arrive with the assumption that what is said comes from the Bible.

“To cut and paste partisan talking points or to substitute consistent exegesis with sample ‘election season’ sermons is spiritual malpractice.

“The pulpits should not be politicized, politics in the pulpit is a bad idea and pulpit should not be used for campaigns, he said.

Okoh urged clerics and Anglican faithful not to divide the church through acrimonies.

“The Church should be counter-cultural and should engage the issues of the day, but this engagement should be an outgrowth of the gospel’s sanctifying work in each believer.

“In other words, the political issues shouldn’t be the main thing that characterises a church.

‘‘The gospel should be the main thing; the scriptures should be the main thing. Christ should be the main thing,” he said.

The Anglican Bishop stated that the essence of the meeting was to allow stakeholders across the country to discuss the issue of the church and the nation.

‘‘This meeting will also enable Anglican faithful to contribute their quarter towards the peace of this great nation.

“We are also advising stakeholders not to ignite conflicts among themselves.

Earlier, Gov. Mr Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, said that Christians in Nigeria should embrace unity and make the church conducive for members to worship God.

Akeredolu appealed to all Christians to tolerate one another and foster peace in the country.

“Without peace, there will be no progress and when there is lack of progress, development is retarded and the human society is subjected to untold suffering and hardship.

“We must make deliberate attempt to shun acts that breed violence, instability, chaos and war as well as resolve to live and co-exist in peace and harmony with one another,’’ he said. (NAN)