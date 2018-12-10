Don’t use my pictures for key holders, Adeboye warns impersonators

By Sam Eyoboka & Yinka Latona

LAGOS — THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has again warned people using his name and photographs for commercial purposes to desist or risk prosecution by relevant authorities.

Adeboye said this on Friday night during the just concluded 21st Holy Ghost Congress of the church.

Speaking on the theme: Glory Ahead, Pastor Adeboye said: “My attention has been drawn to the fact that some people are selling car keys and bracelets with my picture or the picture of my wife. May I appeal to you in the name of Jesus, don’t buy it from them.

“If you have bought them, throw them away. If you see those who are selling them, report them to the Police. I did not send them; I have nothing to do with them.

“I am an ordinary man. I am not God. What these people are doing can lead to serious trouble. Not for them, but for me. So, if you find anybody selling anything whatsoever with my picture there, either my picture with my wife or my picture with someone else, report them to the Police.

“It is not only that, a woman bought one from them and gave it to the child, who began to eat it. And when the mother tried to take it away from the child, she discovered that my picture there has opened. Underneath my picture was the picture of TB Joshua; and you what that means. Please don’t cooperate with anyone who wants to kill me.”