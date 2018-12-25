Don’t ignore Aisha’s cabal allegation, AAMV tells Nigerians

By Perez Brisibe

PATANI—THE Atiku Abubakar Media Vanguard, AAMV, has asked Nigerians not to dismiss the statement credited to Mrs. Aisha Buhari, that “two powerful men have hijacked her husband’s administration” with a wave of hand, saying such statement coming from the First Lady should be taken seriously.

AAMV also raised concern over the absence of Mrs. Buhari and her children at the birthday celebrations of President Muhammadu Buhari on December 17.

Its National Coordinator, Peresine Watchman, who spoke to Vanguard yesterday, urged Nigerians to support the aspiration of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Peter Obi.

Peresine, who denied reports that it had entered into a coalition with other Atiku support groups, promised that group would be delivering 3,722,927 votes for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate with a mandate of ensuring that he is elected as President.