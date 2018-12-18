Don’t give up on our political leaders yet, Ooni of Ife tells youths

…as he extols Gov Udom, Ojenuwa

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Ooni of lfe, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has appealed to youths across the country to not give up on political leaders yet, insisting that there are still leaders with the love of Nigerians at heart among the current crop of politicians and state Chief Executives.

The Ooni cited Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, and a youth publisher, Rupert Ojenuwa of Hall of Grace, HOG, Magazine, as youthful leaders who have demonstrated true love for their people.

Oba Adeyeye who spoke in Lagos during the investiture of Udom into the Hall of Fame of the HOG magazine, whose Chief Custodian is former Minister of Youths and Sports, late Chief Alex Akinyele, and Managing Custodian is Ojenuwa, said looking up to such exemplary leaders would enable young people grow up to become good leaders.

Oba Adeyeye who described Udom as a dogged, tenacious Chief Executive who is also full of passion for performance, also described his state, Akwa Ibom, as Nigeria’s most beautiful and cleanest state but lamented that the Federal Government had not taken advantage of the state’s huge tourist potentials in this respect.

He also commended Ojenuwa for his Hall of Fame initiative, saying: “This is an initiative that has stood the test of time and integrity. Under Ojenuwa’s leadership, the initiative has continued to seek out credible Nigerians like Udom. I implore youths to emulate Ojenuwa.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of Udom’s kinsmen and top government functionaries, led by his Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh, graced the occasion in a show of love and solidarity to the governor.

Udoh, who represented Udom, thanked the Ooni for his remarks and assured that Udom was taking democracy to the next level in the state and delivering glowing dividends of democracy to the people.

“Udom is not only giving an all-encompassing facelift in terms of infrastructure development to the entire state but also creating a conducive environment in all spheres by adding value to lives daily,” he said.

Other distinguished Nigerians who had been recipients of the HOG Hall of Fame award included Alhaji Aliko Dangote; former Governor of Lagos and Minister of Power, Road and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, among others.