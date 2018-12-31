Don’t cripple LGs, if elected, Akarigbo advises Akinlade

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi has implored the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, in Ogun State, Abdulkabir Akinlade, to ensure that the local councils are allowed to function as stipulated in the constitution if elected into office next year.

The monarch said this during a courtesy visit of the governorship hopeful to his palace in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

The Akarigbo also urged Akinlade to empower local councils, if elected.

The monarch described the local governments as the closest government to the grass root.

“If the local governments are allowed to function, they have their responsibilities and they will do it adequately.”

The monarch however, handed over a 25-year plan of the entire Remo land to Akinlade, expressing optimism that he will win the election.

Earlier, Akinlade promised to work hand in glove with the traditional institutions, if elected.

He also added that his administration would not embark on any new project until it completes all ongoing ones across the state.

He said: “I have sat down and ruminated with my deputy, Kabiesi, if I am elected, I will partner the traditional institutions and our administration will ensure that we do not start any new project until we complete every ongoing project in the state.”

The king said Akinlade is the only governorship candidate that visited him when he was in seclusion ahead of his installation as the Akarigbo last year.

The Akarigbo said: ”Ogun State has just started in term of development and I pray that the drive gets to the community as expected.

“When you get there, please empower the local governments, because, they are also elected and closer to the grass root.

“ when I became the monarch here, we set up a committee of Remo ‘think tank’ and they have come up with a 25 year-work plan which shows the pace at which Remo should develop and what Remo should be looking like in the next 25 years. Today, I am handing over that plan to you because I know it would be useful for you.

“It is also important that I note that, Akinlade is the only one that visited me while I was in ‘Ipebi” projects across the state.”

Akinlade also paid a courtesy visit to the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland Oba Kehinde Olugnemle in his palace .

Akinlade told the Olu of Ilaro that although himself and one other son of the land were eyeing the governorship seat.

He said he stood a better chance of actualizing the dream of the state and most especially Yewa/Awori land.

“Although, we are two of your children from Yewa here who are contesting for this seat, but I stand a better chance to actualize our dreams in the state.

“I said this because, I have the full component of the government behind me and the people as well are behind me because they know that I was robbed of my mandate in my former party and they are ready to give their mandates to me, so as to prove that the mandate remains with the people of Ogun state and with God and not with some people in Abuja,” he added

The Olu of Ilaro however prayed for his success as he began the campaign for the governorship election next year.