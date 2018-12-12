Breaking News
Don’t create tension between Yoruba, Igbo in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu warns Agbaje

by Idowu Bankole

LAGOS—  GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cautioned his opponent, Jimi Agbaje, against instigating ethnic tensions in the state ahead of the March 2, 2019 election.

Agbaje, the candidate of the  Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, kicked up a storm when he took to his Twitter account  (@jimiagbaje)  late on Tuesday, to tackle Sanwo-Olu over a television interview.

Among other comments made by Agbaje in his Twitter thread, Sanwo-Olu took to his own Twitter account (@jidesanwoolu)  yesterday to caution his opponent on his utterances.

He warned that the campaign should be issue-based and not an avenue to instigate ethnic tensions.

His words: “This election will be about who has the best credentials to lead Lagos at this time of our development. It won’t be about who can dish out the most insults or tell the most lies. It will also not be about who can instigate ethnic tensions between the Yoruba and the Igbo.”

