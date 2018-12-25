Distribution of expired rice to NEMA staff a hoax

Multiple sources have disclosed that news making the rounds that expired Chinese rice was distributed to staff of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is a mere hoax.

Contrary to earlier reports, several staff of the emergency agency dismissed such insinuations as it had no element of truth.

“We were as shocked as other Nigerians when we read in an online newspaper that Chinese rice were disbursed to us,” an insider who gave only his first name as Tayo was quoted as saying.

“This allegation is not only baseless but shameful, aimed towards jeopardizing the good work of our amiable boss, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja.”

The story is the same with almost all NEMA employees.

Another source who pleaded anonymity went a step further to squash the rumours, disclosing that the timing is aimed to destabilize the good work of the DG.

“ Why now,” she queried. “Isn’t it rather suspicious that the whole fallacy is coming during the festivity, when everyone is supposed to be feasting?”

“As a matter of fact, since the current Director General took over the helms, he insists on doing things the right way and has stopped all excesses.

“ So I find it puzzling to fathom why he would compromise now.”

While some section of the media and National Assembly continue to paint Mr Maihaja in bad light, his reputation has only soared further, especially among his employees.

This isn’t surprising as the DG is believed to have implemented certain measures to better the welfare of the workers, including steps taken in accordance with the Law for befitting salary package.

No wonder one staff, who didn’t want to be known, confronted his colleagues who are been used for this latest episode of falsehood.

According to him, this is another grand coy unscrupulous elements to frustrate the DG as part of vendetta for “stepping on some toes” with his diligent work.

It is alleged that Mr Maihaja ruffled some feathers when he sanctioned the sacking of six directors in April.

These top shots, with close allies in the National Assembly, were reportedly found guilty of corruption and abuse of office.

Instead of embarking on thorough investigation, the House committee on emergency and disaster management called for their immediate reinstatement and have consequently targeted the DG afterwards.