DISCOs to provide transformers, meters, others not customers – CPC insists

THE Consumer Protection Council (CPC), has called on customers to desist from purchasing for themselves transformers, meters and other relative electricity materials, saying the Distribution Companies (DISCOs), are responsible for such.

This came as it frowned at arbitrary billing by the DISCOs, calling for aggressive metering to curb estimated billings.

Director-General of CPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, made this call at the Customers’ Engagement Town Hall meeting organised by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), in collaboration with CPC in Lagos.

He stated; “the town hall meeting was necessary to engage electricity consumers directly and would enable us fashion out ways to listen and address their complaints in a civilised and matured manner.

“We have taken a clear position and one of which is arbitrary billing, which has no rational basis of support from a user standpoint. Power supply continues to be the greatest challenge experienced in our country today.”

According to him, power is a national challenge as all the value chain in the sector need to come together to address the challenges. “There is no excuse for the way consumers are treated in terms of poor power supply. “If the power companies put things together and focuses on that, I am optimistic that it would reduce their crisis.”

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, EKEDC, Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, said the company had improved tremendously on its customers service delivery system within its operations.

He said EKEDC had the responsibility to satisfy its customers, adding that the company would try all it could to ensure maximum supply of electricity to its customers. He said the company had also stepped up on prompt response to address faults and outage within its network.

He condemned the attitude of some consumers who vandalised its equipment and bypass meters to short-change the company.

According to him, “in spite of our effort in ensuring effective metering within our network to ease customer’s complaints, we noticed that over 70,000 customers have not vended (recharged the pre-paid meter) in the last one year. “Some customers are in the habit of bypassing meters and engaging in energy theft. “This has also affected the company negatively. Most of our transformers are being vandalised in some areas which cost the company huge amount to replace. These are part of the challenges affecting the company, we need to tell ourselves the truth.”