Disaster averted at Lagos Airport as fire guts fuel station

By Lawani Mikairu

Disaster was averted at Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, as Fort Oil filling station located within the airport was gutted by fire and properties within the station completely razed down.

According to reports, the fire festered after a 33,000 litre truck that was discharging fuel inside the filling station caught fire. The fire which raged till evening was only brought under control after it totally burnt the content of the truck.

The early arrival of Lagos State fire Service saved the day and curtailed the fire within the station.

The Account department of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, located beside the filling station, was saved by FANN fire service personnel who climbed the roof to spray water on it.

This incident caused heavy traffic within and around the airport, stretching to the popular Agege motor road.