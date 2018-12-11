Dino Melaye in new song, says Buhari made Garri expensive

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye has released another song in which he lamented that there was hunger in the land and that Nigerians should say no to poverty and hunger.

He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari made Nigeria’s staple food Garri (Cassava flour) expensive.

Speaking in the new video he said ‘There is hunger in the land, there is poverty in the land, let us say no to poverty, let us say no to hunger, by voting out President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘That is the only way to end hunger, that is the only way to end poverty. Please, Nigerians, vote out the APC and that is the only way these pretentious people, these deceptive people can understand that we know that they are responsible for hunger.’

He also went on to sing in Yoruba language saying ‘Ki lo mu Gari won ? Buhari lo mu Gari won ole Iyan wo gbo ole Eba wo le O wa joba lori iresi Buhari lo mu Gari won’. Translated as ‘What made Garri (Cassava flour) expensive? , Buhari made Garri expensive he chased pounded yam away, he chased Eba into the forest and became king over rice Buhari made Garri expensive.’