Dino : Don’t turn Nigeria into a Police state, PDP warns Buhari

…Raises alarm over Senator’s safety

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said with the continued lockdown on the residence of Senator Dino Melaye by the police, the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is turning Nigeria into a police state, where those opposed to the President’s re- election bid are treated like enemies of the state.



The party in a statement Sunday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said “the continued siege, which has been widely condemned as unwarranted and provocative, shows that the police under President Buhari, has become an instrument of oppression to subjugate dissenting voices ahead of the 2019 general election.

“The party invites Nigerians to note that the only sin committed by its Presidential Campaign Director of Civil Societies, Senator Melaye, is his return to the PDP and his forthright stand against the misrule of the Buhari administration, which are all well within his rights as a citizen.

“Since Senator Melaye, left the APC, the Buhari administration has continued to hound and harass him, as well as the members of his family with trumped up charges, all aimed to silence and put him out of circulation ahead of the 2019 general election.”

The party also said it “has become extremely worried about the safety of Senator Melaye and his family members under police lockdown and charges Nigerians to hold President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, responsible should any harm befall him or any member of his family.

“The PDP hopes that opposition figures such as Senator Melaye will not suddenly become victims of ‘accidental discharge’, unexplained assassinations or mysterious motor accidents as the nation moves on to the general elections.”