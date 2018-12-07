Diezani: Ex-gov Dakingari, 2 others remanded in EFCC custody

By Soni Daniel

The Federal High Court sitting in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, yesterday, remanded former governor of the state, Usman Saidu Dakingari, Sunday Dogonyaro and Garba Rabiu Kamba, in the custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over their alleged receipt and use of N450 million from a former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election in which the PDP lost.

The three men were reported to have received the cash, which they ought to have known was part of procceds of crime and which they should have rejected.

For collecting and using the cash, the EFCC slammed them with a 13-count of charges bordering on conspiracy and money laundering, which it presented before Justice Basse Onu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kebbi.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Counsel for the prosecution, Johnson Ojogbane, requested a date for trial in view of the plea of the defendants.

But counsel to the dependents moved applications for bail on behalf of their clients and urged the court to admit them to bail.

Ojogbane opposed the bail applications with counter affidavits, urging the court to refuse the application of the 1st and 2nd defendants.

Ojogbane, however, did not oppose the bail application of the 3rd defendant, who has been constantly reporting to court since the first time the case came up of arraignment.

The first and second defendants, on the other hand, had initially refused to appear before the court even after the court threatened to issue a bench warrant for their arrest.