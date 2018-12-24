Destruction of billboards: Lagos PDP, APC in war of words

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE People Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, yesterday, engaged in war of words over the removal and destruction of billboards belonging to Mr. Jimi Agbaje.

While the PDP warned the APC against provoking opposition supporters into violence over removal of its party’s campaign materials, the APC called on the PDP to stop the blame game

In a statement PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Taofeek Gani, said: “We have been watching the deliberate and wilful destruction of our billboards and other campaign assets and infrastructure by the agents of the Lagos State Government whom we have since found out are operating in cohort with the leadership of the Lagos State chapter of the APC.

“As a party that believes in peace and decency, especially during campaigns and electioneering, we had hoped that commonsense and reason would prevail; but to our surprise, the silence we have maintained for sometimes is being taken for granted and for cowardice. Our silence which we deemed rationale and sensible rather than being reciprocated has unfortunately emboldened those culpable in this ignoble acts.

“Everywhere they have gone, they have come to the realization that the people of the state have rejected them and cast their lot with our party, the PDP and our amiable candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, much beloved by the people of the state.”

APC reacts

Reacting, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Lagos State, Mr. Joe Igbokwe said: “If the PDP is not ready for campaigns, they should disband their campaign organisation. We have made it clear that we don’t need any help to win the 2019 governorship election. There is no opposition in Lagos State; we have not seen anything to show that they are ready for this election; all we hear is blame game. Please ignore them, let them go to the fields to campaign.