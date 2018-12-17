DESG honours 8 Deltans at the UnSung Heroes Awards

By Alero Atsimene

It was a touching occasion and also a display of class at the 2018 UnSung Heroes Awards organized by the Delta Economic Summit Group, DESG, a private sector led think-tank to recognize and celebrate individuals that are impacting their local communities in significant ways. The event took place in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday 28th November.

The nominees included Austine Okorodudu, a multi-talented and passionate youth advocate, Augustine Okolie, a shoe making and leather works lecturer at Delta State Polytechnic; Ediri Obada, a comedian and social activist popularly known as “2 Things”; Gift Eseoghene Adiomamore, nominated for training and empowering many farmers as well as organising over 1,000 agric extensions successfully; Mrs. Fidelia Onyemike, for empowering women through skill acquisition programs that equips them to become gainfully employed;

Mc Orange Foundation celebrates 7th year anniversary

Dr. Ernest Ogbedo, who has provided free eye care to over 20,000 beneficiaries; Evangelist Regina Ofigho, for her philanthropic work; and Zion Oshiobugie, for providing education, vocational, entrepreneurship and leadership training to gifted children who are poor or orphaned.