DESG honours 8 Deltans at the UnSung Heroes Awards

On 12:47 amIn News by Idowu BankoleComments

By Alero Atsimene

It was a touching occasion and also a display of class at the 2018 UnSung Heroes Awards organized by the Delta Economic Summit Group, DESG, a private sector led think-tank to recognize and celebrate individuals that are impacting their local communities in significant ways. The event took place in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday 28th November.
The President of Ohaneaze Ndigbo Delta Central And South Hon ( Chief) Michael Eze Nnajiofor (JP) and Governor Senator Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa in a warm handshake during the last Igbo Day Celebration in Warri l

The nominees included Austine Okorodudu, a multi-talented and passionate youth advocate, Augustine Okolie, a shoe making and leather works lecturer at Delta State Polytechnic; Ediri Obada, a comedian and social activist popularly known as “2 Things”; Gift Eseoghene Adiomamore, nominated for training and empowering many farmers as well as organising over 1,000 agric extensions successfully; Mrs. Fidelia Onyemike, for empowering women through skill acquisition programs that equips them to become gainfully employed;

Dr. Ernest Ogbedo, who has  provided free eye care to over 20,000 beneficiaries; Evangelist Regina Ofigho, for her  philanthropic work; and Zion Oshiobugie, for providing education, vocational, entrepreneurship and  leadership training to gifted children who are poor or orphaned.


