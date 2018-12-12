Desarrollar partners top firms to improve real estate solutions

Desarrollar Limited, a lifestyle and lead- ing real estate solutions company in Lagos, Nigeria, has partnered with Union Trustees Limited, FirstBank Trustees Limited and Banwo & Ighodalo and The Lodt Legal Partners to improve real estate services and solutions.

The partnership which was signed this week in Lagos will unveil Nigeria’s most secure and institutionalized real estate trust consortium aimed at safeguarding the financial investments of Nigerians and Africans living abroad and in Nigeria.

According to the Lead Partner, Desarrollar Limited, Mr Ikemefuna Mordi, the trust framework includes Nigeria’s leading Trustees, legal firms and real estate firms which will work towards ensuring and providing real estate solutions.

He stated: “Desarrollar and its partners have created an institutionalised safe-haven to protect Nigerians and Africans in the Diaspora and those living on the African continent from fraud, deception and, sometimes, misplaced dependence on dishonest family-based relationships, through delivering full, seamless and stress-free lifestyle solutions to the Nigerian and African communities both at home and abroad.”

He explained that Desarrollar applies a premium standard of excellence to its residential development, commercial development and real estate acquisition services in Nigeria, The United States and the United Kingdom.