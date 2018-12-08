Demolition: Ikorodu landlords appeal to LASG for compensation

Landlords in Igbogbo-Baiyeku in Ikorodu, whose houses were demolished for road construction, have appealed to the Lagos State Government to hasten compensation.

They said their houses were demolished in December, 2017 to pave way for the rehabilitation and expansion of roads in the Ikorodu West and Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Development Council Areas (LCDA).

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikorodu on Saturday that payment of compensation was yet to commence one year after the demolition of their property.

The landlords said they were invited on May 5 by the state government to submit documents that showed house ownership as it has approved its payment.

Mr Arogundade Jacob, one of the affected landlords, said they were invited to bring documents to facilitate the payment but they were yet to get compensation from the government.

He said he became ill as a result of the demolition of his building.

“I saw my building being demolished in my presence and I fell ill immediately, the government should please pay the compensation, as all my hopes are on the money.

“I am a pensioner and that is the house I built with my last kobo, I need the money to build small shelter for myself.

Also speaking, Mr Adegoriola Atunrase, whose four bedroom flat was demolished, said his house served as a source of income to him and now nothing remains.

He also appealed that the money be paid as the stakeholders had raised their hopes during the post demolition meetings.

“Commencing the project without compensation paid to us would subject us to untold hardship,” he said.

Another landlord, a cleric in one of the affected mosques, Imam AbdulQuadri Atinla, lamented that the demolition had rendered many landlords homeless, thereby making some landlords to sleep in the mosque.

“Even though 60 per cent of the mosque was demolished, many people still manage in the small room left in the mosque.

“We beg the Lagos State Government to give us the money this month so that we can all smile again during festive period,”he said.

A landlady, Mrs Emily Nwoke-Duko, also appealed to the government to hasten the compensation because of security reasons as her house had no door after it was demolished halfway. (NAN)