Delta: With tolerance, forgiving spirit, APC’ll get to Govt House — Erue

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI — CHAIRMAN of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Jones Erue, has charged aggrieved members of the party, irrespective of where their loyalty lies, to have forgiving spirit and be tolerant of one another to win the governorship election next year.

Erue gave the charge at Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state during the inauguration of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Campaign Council headed by Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi.

Describing himself as a man ordained to lead the opposition to the Delta State Government House, Asaba, Erue said: “If we must win the elections, we must be tolerant, and have a forgiving spirit among us.

“I believe in the prophesy by God that I will lead the opposition to Government House in 2019, but to achieve that, we must forgive, tolerate ourselves and work in unity to win all positions as we cannot have a governor who will not have House of Assembly members.”

In his remarks, Senator Omo-Agege said: “I am going back to the Senate to represent the Urhobo people and not myself because I am comfortable where I stand today but we must ensure that in 2019, our votes must be protected.”