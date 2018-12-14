Delta Speaker, Oborevwori doles out scholarship to indigent students

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday awarded scholarship to 25 indigene and non-indigene students in Okpe Local Government Area running into millions of naira for the 2018/2019 Academic Session.

Speaking during the scholarship award at Orerokpe, Oborevwori said the scholarship was being given to indigenes and non-indigenes of Okpe Local Government Area under the auspices of the Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship Scheme, adding that the beneficiaries would be given N200,000 each yearly.

He said; “on the 24th of June, 2018, the Foundation rescued Master Chigozie Godstime, 12 years old boy who was severely abused by his uncle, Mr Ifeanyi Akpa, at Osubi”, adding that he awarded him scholarship from secondary school to university level.

“I wish to advise all the recipients of Sheriff Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship Scheme to make good use of this opportunity to create a better future for themselves. Education certainly, is the bedrock of any society and the hope of any nation lies in the education of its youths”, Oborevwori said.

He said; “I promise to continue to strive to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people. It is my pleasure to inform you that about 20, 000 Exercise Books are to be given out to our Students in Okpe Local Government Area by the Sheriff Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship /Bursary Committee in January. I will continue to do everything to encourage the education of our people.

“The Examination for the applicants was very fair and credible. Okpe indigenes did very well in the examination where qualified students were picked and I am proud of our people. I am encouraged by the situation report of the Committee. I will continue to be neutral in the activities of the Committee. I want to place it on record that I have been giving out Bursary unannounced for so many years now, but this is the first time that I am making it public and with God helping me, I will continue to support more and more students to get Education”.