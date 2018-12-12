Delta PDP: Ibori not Vice to Oyovbaire – Amori

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-A founding member and one of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Chief Ighoyota Amori, yesterday said former Governor James Ibori is not the Vice Chairman to Prof Sam Oyovbaire in the 2019 campaign council of the party in the state.

Speaking to Vanguard yesterday on behalf of the Ibori political family, Amori said Mr Ned Nwoko is the Deputy Chairman to Prof Sam Oyovbaire against the report in the yesterday edition of the Vanguard.

Noting that they hold Prof Sam Oyovbaire in high esteem, he said his reaction to the media report is to correct insinuation in some quarters.

According to him, former Governor James Ibori is a member of the PDP campaign council as an elder statesman, adding that the council is made up of men and women of high political pedigree.

He said with the inauguration of the council, the party is set for its campaign and would go round the nooks and crannies of the state to market all PDP candidates to the people.