Delta PDP Campaign Council: Ibori not Oyovbaire’s vice chair – Amori

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A founding member and one of the leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief Ighoyota Amori, yesterday, said former governor, James Ibori, is not the Vice Chairman to Professor Sam Oyovbaire in the 2019 campaign council of the party in the state.

Speaking to Vanguard on behalf of the Ibori political family yesterday, Amori said Mr. Ned Nwoko is the Deputy Chairman to Professor Oyovbaire, contrary to the report in the media.

Noting that they hold Professor Oyovbaire in high esteem, Amori said his reaction to the media report was to correct insinuation in some quarters.

According to him, Ibori is a member of PDP campaign council as an elder statesman, adding that the council is made up of men and women of high political pedigree.

He said with the inauguration of the council, the party was set for its campaign and would go round the state to market all PDP candidates to the people.