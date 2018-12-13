Delta monarchs seek Dangote’s help in roads rehabilitation

By Deborah Pemu

ASABA—Traditional rulers in Delta State have pleaded with President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, to assist in making roads in the state motorable.

The royal fathers contended that rehabilitation of the roads will go a long away in assuaging the hardship motorists, including drivers of heavy duty trucks and trailers owned by Dangote Group of Companies, go through daily on such roads.

Arising from a crucial meeting of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers in Asaba, its Chairman and Obi of Owa, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, urged Dangote to extend its social responsibility activities, especially in roads rehabilitation in parts of the country to Delta State as most roads in the state are used by the fleet of vehicles owned by the company in the course of its business operations in the state.

In a communiqué, the traditional rulers emphasized what they called “the need for Dangote Group of Companies to review the operations of its vehicles on state and rural roads and pay attention to the state of the roads to ensure users of the roads ply with less difficulties.

“We call on management of the company to extend its corporate social responsibility, CRS, to Delta State, which has been impacted by the business operations of the company.”

On the issue of security, the royal fathers called for increased vigilance by the people, saying every citizen of the state should not only be security conscious but pass useful information to the police on criminal activities in the area.

“We also appeal to the people of the state to keep the peace during political campaign. Politicians should take a cue from the famous quote of former President Goodluck Jonathan that ‘his ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigeria’.”