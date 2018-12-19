Delta govt replies critics, says Ijaw communities not neglected

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Delta State Government has asked critics of the administration to stop misinforming the public about its activities, including policies and programmes.

State Commissioner, Ministry of Urban Renewal, Chief Julius Takeme, gave the charge during the commissioning of an office complex by Egbema-Gbaramatu Central Development Foundation, EGCDF, in partnership with Chevron Nigeria Plc in Warri.

He said misinforming the public to whip up negative sentiments against the government was not necessary in a state that was striving so hard to raise quality of lives and infrastructure needed for all round development.

The commissioner, who represented Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the ceremony, said the developmental drive of the governor was all-inclusive and cuts across all ethnic nations.

He said: “I am not here to respond to any allegation against the state but it is good to set the records straight. Distortion of information or misinforming the public on the activities of government is to say the least very worrisome.

“This is not needed in moving our state forward. Okowa is doing a lot to enhance quality of lives and infrastructures in the state and he is doing the work without discrimination.

“In terms of infrastructure, there is no Ijaw kingdom across the state that has not felt the presence of the state government. If any, it can’t be up to two. I am from Burutu, the Burutu township roads embarked upon by the Okowa’s administration has been completed so also the palace road in Gbaramatu. The 19.7 kilometer Ogulagha road project will soon be ready for commissioning. The Ayekrumor bride project is ongoing.

“Several roads have been constructed in Bomade town. Kpakama and Isama township roads also in Bomade Local Government Area have since got the approval of the state executive council for construction and rehabilitation. So also many others including projects executed by the Okowa’s administration in other sectors.”

He commended Chevron Nigeria for keeping faith with the Global Memorandum of Understanding signed with the host communities and the Egbema-Gbaramatu Central Development Foundation for good utilisation of funds given to it under the GMoU arrangement.