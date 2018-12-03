Delta gets new Commissioner of Police

The police command in Delta on Monday received Mr Anthony Ogbizi as its new Commissioner of Police (CP).

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, in statement Monday said Ogbizi had already resumed duty in Asaba.

He disclosed that Ogbizi who had served at various capacities before his redeployment to Delta was the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi Command.

“The new police boss is taking over from CP Muhammad Mustafa who has been redeployed to Ebonyi State for his primary assignment.

“An alumnus of the University of Calabar, CP Anthony Ogbizi hails from Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State,” Aniamaka said.

According to him, the new CP enlisted into the Force in 1986 as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and held various posts before his latest appointment.

“CP Ogbizi was also Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration, Force Headquarters Abuja and Commissioner of Police, former Special Fraud Unit, Abuja.

“He was also the CP Community Policing, Force Headquarters Abuja, CP Special Squad Unit Abuja, CP Railway Command, CP Abia State Command,” Aniamaka said.

NAN quotes Aniamaka as saying that Ogbizi, upon his resumption of duty had promised to build on the existing security mechanism in Delta.

Ogbizi appealed to members of the public to always cooperate with the police and other security agencies at all times.

In his farewell remark, the outgoing CP commended the rank and file of the command for their cooperation.

He specifically thanked the Delta Government and the people of the state for their cooperation with the police authorities.

Mustafa urged the government and the people to extend the same cooperation to his successor to enable him discharge his duties effectively.