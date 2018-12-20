DELTA DEP SPEAKER’S SACK: INEC presents certificate of return to Ozegbe

By Michael Eboh

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, presented the Certificate of Return to Mr. Lawrence Ozegbe, declaring him an elected member of the Delta State House of Assembly, representing Ndokwa East Constituency of the state.

This is coming 28 days after the Court of Appeal, Benin City, Edo State, sacked the Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Friday Osanebi and ordered the issuance of Certificate of Return to Ozegbe, as well as his subsequent swearing in into the House.

The Certificate of Return was presented to Ozegbe in Abuja, by the National Commissioner, South-South, Dr. Muhammed Lecky.

Okowa congratulates Team Delta on victory at 19th NSF

In an interview with Vanguard, Ozegbe noted that there were two Appeal Court judgements that ruled in his favour, one in the case instituted by him, Suit Number: HCK/78/2017, Appeal Number: CA/B/210A/18 and in the case instituted by Friday Osanebi, which is Suit Number: HOK/78/2017, Appeal Number: CA/B/210/2018.

According to him, in both cases, judgements were issued in his favour, noting especially, that in the Appeal instituted by Osanebi, N500,000 was awarded as costs against Osanebi in his favour.

“I give God the glory and I thank INEC for complying with the orders of the court in this respect and also hope that the leadership of the Delta State House of Assembly, especially the Speaker would also respect the orders of the court,” he said.