Delta community youths seek early completion of electricity project

By Perez Brisibe

YOUTHS in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State under the aegis of Patani Youth Association, PYA, have asked the contractor handling electricity power project in the town to expidate action on the project.

The youths, who also drummed support for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, appealed to the governor to put pressure on the contractor to ensure that power is restored to the community before Christmas.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, John Amgbare lamented that the project was moving at a slow pace.

He said: “First, in commending Governor Okowa for coming to our aid on the poor supply of electricity in Patani, his good work is being hampered by the contractor.

“Upon the commencement of the project, they promised completion in two weeks but two weeks have long passed with no hope of completion in sight.”