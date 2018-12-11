Delta communities allege hijack of pipeline surveillance contracts

By Gab Ejuwa

Excravos zone of the Federated Niger Delta Communities has alleged hijack of the pipeline surveillance contract of the Warri to Excravos Evacuation Line by few individuals, who reside outside communities in the Excravos zone.

The communities in the Excravos zone, Omadino, Ugborodo, Orere-Uluba and others in a letter addressed to Captain Idahosa Okunbo (retd), Chairman, Board/Management of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, said few individuals who hijacked the pipeline surveillance contract now give the proceeds to their political party.

The letter by Mr. Abuge Mene, Chairman, Wilson Omatseyi and five others on behalf of the Federated Niger Delta Communities and copied the Minister of Petroleum, GMD of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and National Security Adviser, NSA, called for a review of the award of the Warri to Excravos Evacuation Line contract to include indigenes of the host communities.

They warned in the letter that failure to adhere to their demands may lead to actions that will bring embarrassment to the handlers and managers of the project in the axis.