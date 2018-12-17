Delta Central: Vote for more federal projects, Omo Agege urges Urhobos

UDU—The Lawmaker representing Delta Central in the Senate has kick-started his ward to ward campaign for a second term in the Red Chambers, with visits to Otor-Udu, Owhrode, Ogbe-Udu and Emadaja communities of Delta Central senatorial district.

Speaking at Otor-Udu , the headquarters of the Local Government, Omo-Agege urged the Urhobo people to take advantage of the several projects which President Buhari’s administration has executed in the district and the chances open for Urhobo to produce a ranking Senator and vote for the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming election. He recalled the sordid situation facing the Urhobo prior to the 2015 election, adding that today the situation has changed positively for the Delta Central people.

The prospective ranking senator reeled out some of the strategic projects which the President Buhari has completed and ongoing in Urhobo land, stressing on the completion of the railway project from Udu to Itakpe in Kogi State.

“The railway project was abandoned by the past administration. But as a Senator, I can tell you that I’ll persuade President Buhari to complete the project and all the overhead bridges. In the next one week, people will be able to travel on the train from Udu to Itakpe.

“The President has also approved the extension of the rail line to the port and to Abuja and so it will be possible to travel from Udu to Abuja on a train”.

The Senator also stressed that it was Buhari’s administration which worked hard to ensure that the pension of DSC workers was paid as well as put in motion the resuscitation of the steel plant.

He recalled that the Sapele-Agbor federal highway has been abandoned for a long time but with the coming of President Buhari, the construction of the road has resumed.

Omo-Agege urged the Urhobos to vote massively for President Buhari if they want more projects and also complete the ongoing federal project in the state.

According to him, “if you want me to go back to the Senate as a ranking Senator, then you must cast your vote for President Buhari on February 16, 2019.”

He also urged the people to vote massively for Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru for the governorship of the state, adding that “the era of Ogboru winning and his victory hijacked by the PDP was over.