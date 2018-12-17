Delta Central: Omo-Agege extends cash empowernment to women in church

The Lawmaker representing Delta Central in the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has extended his cash empowerment to market women to churches in Delta Central.

Omo-Agege had over the past three years given given N20,000 each in cash to 6,000 petty traders in 20 markets but on sunday extended the programme to 250 women in churces with N5 million to boost their working capital.

Omo-Agege said the extension became necessary because he found out that some women in the churches who have been very supportive qualifies for the program, adding that “these were people who stood firmly behind me and prayed and mobilized support for me during my 2015 contest and it waa necessary l should come and say thank you to them for their show of love to me before, during and after the election.”

“The essence of this empowerment is to encourage the women who are into some petty business but have no much money to put into the business, rather they buy some of the things credit with promise to pay back later but with this N20,000 given to them, they can quietly purchase their goods, sell and make their little gains.

“Most of these women are struggling but the means are not there, so I feel for them and I do pray God to bless me so that l can continue to assist them as much as l can if this is the only way l can contribute my quota to humanity.

“When we started the empowerment program three year ago, it was designed for people who needed help most in the society, Omo-Agege said, adding that “we felt that we should start with women who are into petty trading whose total stock is not more than N5,000.”

“And we went to 20 markets and the responses we got was very encouraging. So now, we decided to extend it to the churches because we find out that there are still women who fall into that category in the churches”.

“Also, you all know what transpired after winning the 2015 election and when I had challenges with the leadership of the Senate, the women in the various churches mobilized to pray for me. So, my being here today is to appreciate them having done so much for me”, Senator Omo-Agege said.

Senator Omo-Agege who visited the God’s Delight Gospel Assembly. AKA. Free Indeed in Udu and St. Peter and Paul Catholic church in Ughelli empowered a total of 250 women who smiled whom with N20,000 each to boost their petty trading.

At the Free Indeed Church, a total of 100 women selected from different branches were empowered by the Senator, while at St Peters and Paul in Ughelli, a total of 150 women including 50 from St. Theresa Catholic Church were also empowered. All 250.women went home with N5.0 million.

Responding to the kind gesture, a beneficiary from Free Indeed, Mrs. Geradile Udochi prayed that “as the Senator has the mind to help others, may the God Almighty help him too”.

Also fielding questions from our reporter shortly after receiving her envelope containing N20,000, Mrs. Idiruka Ejiofor who is a fruit seller in Ughelli, said that the money will go a long way to boost her business.

” This time of the year is when we return the money we borrowed for our petty trading. And that affects our market. But with this Senator’s money my business will remain strong”, she said.

Mrs. Ejiofor prayed to God to grant the desires of the Senator. “God should bless him and his family. I’m not an Urhobo but the Senator did not discriminate against me. God will continue to bless him”, she said.

Another petty trader beneficiary’s case was more pathetic. Mrs. Regina Alfred said her petty business has almost collapse ad her jobless husband was attacked by stroke. She said the N20,000 will enable her restart her business so that she can care for her ailing husband.

” With this money I can restart my garri business and care for my family. I pray that God will continue to bless Senator Omo-Agege”, she said.

The Parish Priest, Rev. Father Godwin Orovwudje who also commended Sen. Omo-Agege for empowering his church women, said the church has been praying for him and will continue to do that not because he has come to do this empowerment.