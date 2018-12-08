Delta APC Crisis: Those dragging APC to court are working for PDP – Edojah

By Perez Brisibe

KOKORI – ALL Progressives Congress, APC House of Representative candidate for Ethiope federal constituency, Olorogun Solomon Edojah, has accused aggrieved members of the party who are currently in court against the party as working for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The House of Representative hopeful made his position known while reacting to plots by an aspirant of the party for the Ethiope federal constituency to substitute his name despite the closure of the window for substitution.

Edojah also asked the aggrieved members of the party what they stand to gain by their legal tantrums against the APC, saying, “at this point, what do they stand to gain if they are not working for the PDP?

“Article 21 of the APC constitution is very clear on the issue that anyone who goes to court without first exhausting the internal mechanisms of the party, stand expelled immediately.

“The ongoing reconciliation committee set up by the national leadership of the party is part of the internal mechanisms of the party to resolve crisis and anyone who chooses not to avail themselves these opportunities are enemies of the party.

“The window for substitution of candidates for the party has closed and as party men, it would continue to be detrimental for any member of the party to continue with their legal actions against the party.”

Affirming his candidacy for Ethiope federal constituency, he said: “I remain the Ethiope APC candidate and anyone fronting himself as the candidate, is nothing but a usurper.”

Edojah also praised the efforts of the national chairman of the Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole for his efforts to unite the party members and lay a solid foundation for sustainable party administration.

He further admonished the National Working Committee of the party not to relent in their efforts to reconcile genuine aggrieved aspirants stating that this will expose the moles in the party with an advise on them to apply the necessary sanctions as recommended by the constitution.

I want all party members to remain focused on how to deliver their candidates at all levels and should not tie their political destiny to greedy individuals who are bent on leaving the party after securing Victory for the opposition,” he added.