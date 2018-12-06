Delta APC crisis: Peace move, waste of time, Utomi tells Osinbajo

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI— GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led faction of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Prof Patrick Utomi, has described the peace meetings being conveyed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo towards finding lasting peace to the crisis in the state chapter of the party as a waste of time.

The comment by Utomi is coming just as one of the leaders of the party in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, urged Utomi and Victor Ochei to key into the direction of the discussions.

Emerhor while speaking with Vanguard yesterday, said: “The efforts of the Vice President are geared towards uniting the party in Delta as a necessary step towards the common objective of leaders of both sides to deliver President Buhari and APC in Delta State in the 2019 elections.

“The discussions centred on the recognition that, outside court judgment, the issues of candidates have been overtaken by time.”

Utomi on his part, said: “You may have heard rumours about meetings with the Vice President. As I said clearly to the VP in the presence of all, the exercise was a waste of time. It was coming too late and wrongly motivated.

“As a friend of many years, I suggested to him that he was in danger of risking everything as a Pastor, Professor of Law and Civil Rights champion by allowing himself to be dragged into a collaboration in evil.”