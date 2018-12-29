Deji Ashiru commiserates with late Shehu Shagari’s family

…Says Nigerians will miss his wealth of experience

Ogun East Senatorial Candidate under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Engr. (Dr.) Deji Ashiru (EDA), has commiserated with the family of the First Executive President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari who passed on yesterday in Abuja.

Describing the deceased as an embodiment of humility, Ashiru noted that Nigerians would miss his wealth of experience.

In a statement signed by his Director, Media, Bolaji Olasunkanmi, Ashiru said, “Shagari’s death is a painful loss to Nigeria and its people.

I condole with his loved ones at this time. We must therefore learn from the virtues that he embodied during his lifetime.”

While praying for the repose of his soul, Ashiru added that he would be missed by all and would be remembered for a life of service to humanity.