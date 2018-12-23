Deji Adeyanju’s detention till February worrisome, intervene; Imagwe begs NJC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Comrade Jude Imagwe, former Senior Special Assistant to the President and human rights activist, has expressed concern over the manner two court of non-coordinate jurisdiction issued conflicting orders on the illegal arrest and detention of fellow activist, Deji Adeyanju, by the Nigeria police.

He urged the Nigeria Judicial Council, NJC, to investigate the two separate courts which are based in Abuja and Kano, and rein in on any judicial officer found to have been compromised.

Last Friday, Justice Danladi Senchi of the FCT High Court granted Mr. Adeyanju unconditional release, in a fundamental human rights suit filed Mike Ozekhome SAN and Tolu Babaleye.

Same day, Hassan Fagge of Magistrate Court 19, Sabon-Gari Kano, who had declined jurisdiction over a case of culpable homicide against the rights activist, ordered his remand in prison custody till February 6, 2019.

Speaking during the weekend at a press conference on Deji Adeyanju’s continued detention by the police, Imagwe said the manner in which the courts gave their rulings was suggestive of vested interests.

“Comrade Adeyanju’s remand over a case the court had earlier declined jurisdiction yet issued the order for his detention in contrast to the pronouncement by a superior court, signals that there is more to his arrest than the public is able to know just as the conflicting court orders equally call for the attention and intervention of the NJC,” he said

Imagwe further appealed to the government to demonstrate high level of tolerance and maturity when citizens, activists and civil society see things that are wrong in government and criticise government about it, saying if a government is not, it is being deceived.

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter and prevail on the Police to obey the superior court order and ensure Adeyanju’s release.

The rights activist stressed that Mr. Adeyanju did not mean evil for the country by protesting against the government, adding that it is the government that is duty-bound to have a rethink on where it is getting it wrong on policy direction when citizens protest its activities.

He said: “The government of President Buhari has received heavy backlashes because of several actions of the Nigeria Police Force. Nigerians have a right to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the government. I want to appeal to the present administration to understand that Nigeria belongs to Nigerians.

“We say, the manner in which the president demonstrated a high level of maturity during the budget presentation; the manner in which he tolerated every rancour that was displayed in the National Assembly, I appeal to him to carry the same maturity and tolerance into accommodation of people that criticise his government outside the National Assembly.”

Also speaking, Coordinator of the Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, Dare Ariyo Atoye, called on Nigerians to stand in solidarity with the detained activist, saying his anti-government protests were not ill-motivated but inspired by hia passion to see a better Nigeria for all.