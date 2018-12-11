Declare killer herdsmen terrorist group, Anglican Bishops tell Buhari

…Describe FG anti-corruption fight as selective

By Perez Brisibe

PATANI — ANGLICAN Bishops in the country have lamented the spate of attacks by armed herdsmen in the country with a charge on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare them as a terrorist group.

The bishops also accused the Federal Government of embarking on a “selective prosecution” in its anti-corruption fight, noting that All Progressives Congress, APC- led Federal Government was “fighting a set of people while those with corruption charges against them are treated as saints.”

They made their position in a communique by Rev. Edafe Emamezi, Bishop, Diocese of Western Izon at the end of the first session of the 4th synod of the Diocese of Western Izon (Anglican Communion) held at St. Peter’s Church Bomadi, Delta State.

The clerics also tasked Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure it leaves up to expectation by conducting a free, fair and credible election during the 2019 general election.

They said: “Synod notes with dismay that while the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been declared as a terrorist group and being hunted down by the security outfit along with Niger Delta militants, the killer herdsmen and their sponsors have been allowed free access to unleash terror, killing many Nigerians in the process.

“Synod. therefore, calls on those concerned to balance the equation by also declaring the killer herdsmen as a terrorist group.

“We also appreciate with gratitude the government’s fight against corruption but cautions that the approach in dealing with the menace should not be selective as it has been observed in some cases and also the rule of law should be followed.”

Speaking further on the position of the church, Rev. Emma Okereke lamented that while Boko Haram and herdsmen have not been declared as terrorist organisations, it is sad that the government went ahead to declare IPOB and other groups in the country, which are agitating for their rights, as terrorist organisations.

He said: “We expect the Federal Government to take a stand on the killings by herdsmen so that everybody will see that they are not in support of their activities because as it stands, it looks like the government is shielding the herdsmen.”

On the anti-corruption war of the Federal Government, Okereke said: “From what we have seen so far, it looks like it is selective. People with corruption cases with the EFCC become saints once they defect to the ruling party and nobody can fight corruption in that manner.”