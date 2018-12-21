Breaking News
Dangote, Otedola party with DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy’s ‘Cactus on the  roof’, kicked off on Sunday  at the Wings Rooftop, Victoria Island, Lagos with a lush atmosphere and the toast of Lagos’s society in attendance.

‘Cactus on the roof,’ London’s most talked about Afrobeats summer party is being introduced to Lagos by Ifeoluwa Otedola, the disc jockey daughter of billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola.  After a successful summer series and a tropical  Halloween  zombie apocalypse, the party returns with theatrical entertainment and over the top champagne indulgence
Present at the event were Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Ycee, Dija, BOJ, Dice Ailes and many others. Cuppy kicked off “Cactus on the Roof” with Legendary DJ – Jimmy Jatt, as guests got to enjoy the best summer vibes in the tropical themed event. The day party series runs every Sunday in December.


