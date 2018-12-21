Dangote, Otedola party with DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy’s ‘Cactus on the roof’, kicked off on Sunday at the Wings Rooftop, Victoria Island, Lagos with a lush atmosphere and the toast of Lagos’s society in attendance.

‘Cactus on the roof,’ London’s most talked about Afrobeats summer party is being introduced to Lagos by Ifeoluwa Otedola, the disc jockey daughter of billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola. After a successful summer series and a tropical Halloween zombie apocalypse, the party returns with theatrical entertainment and over the top champagne indulgence

Present at the event were Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Ycee, Dija, BOJ, Dice Ailes and many others. Cuppy kicked off “Cactus on the Roof” with Legendary DJ – Jimmy Jatt, as guests got to enjoy the best summer vibes in the tropical themed event. The day party series runs every Sunday in December.