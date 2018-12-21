Damilola Abike Makanjuola née Fademi: A lawyer with passion for adire making *

…Trains community women

By Moses Nosike

Damilola Abike Makanjuola née Fademi, runs a company named, Alejo Aladire. It is an Adire/Batik textile making company that was started in 2013. “The name Alejo Aladire came about when I went to Oshogbo for the first time to buy Adire.

I didn’t know anywhere in Oshogbo, but I told a bike man to take me to all the places where they made/sold Adire, and the name came to me right there on the Okada. Alejo, in Yoruba it means visitor, so Alejo Aladire means a visitor dealing in Adire.

The bike man took me to several Adire vendors. We went to Late Susan Wenger’s house (Adunni Olorisha) where I visited the gallery and met with her adopted daughter, Princess Doyin. I also went to the Nike Art Gallery and a couple of other Adire Artists, where I saw mind-blowing Adire designs in very rich colours. I knew I was home!

What is the programme all about?

Alejo Aladire gives back to the community through her annual Corporate Social Responsibility programme themed, “Alejo Do Good”.

The initiative is to train 12 deserving women the art of Adire making free of charge. This is to enable these women to fend for themselves and their families through Adire making and selling. The CSR takes place in December every year, to enable the women from our local community start the new year on a fresh note. The selection process is done in conjunction with the Local Council Development Authority.

It has been noticed that quite a lot of women with no formal education find it difficult to get jobs, and they depend solely on their husbands who may be earning poorly. This mounts a lot of pressure on their marriage, and the kids suffer most as their needs can’t be met and they sometimes drop out of school.

Is this your first time of organising the programme?

Yes! This is the first time we are organising this kind of empowerment training and we intend to continue to do it annually. Even though we are targetting women, the scope is to help the community fend for themselves especially those who are not employed. If we have men who are interested in the programme, we are also going to train them for free and see what they can do with it. Most importantly, we are not training any of the participants to send off, but we would monitor their progress and support them wherever they encounter challenges.

The training is going to be in different stages. This year, we trained them on tie and dye, and next year we will take them on other forms of Adire making as we progress.

As a lawyer, how did you develop the passion for Adire making, leaving law practice?

I have always been very creative. I got to know about Mama Nike Davies Okundaye in 2009 and I just wanted to be like her. She’s my role model when it comes to Adire making and Art in general. I fancied every one of her design, so I wasn’t surprised when I found myself in Osogbo learning Adire making.

Are you interested in partnership that could help expand the scope of the training?

In the future, yes. We met some individuals who wanted to partner with us and sponsor the programme but we turned it down as this is the very 1st official CRS we started.

Since the training involves some level of calculation, how do you handle those with less education?

Actually, we don’t intend to discriminate in our selection process, so we would rather device means to ensure that the less educated in the programme are able to catch up. In the olden days, most of the people who made Adire were not educated, and they did it fantastically well. In fact, they created most of the templates we are working with today. So as long as you are creative and language is not a barrier, you will definitely catch up. We sometimes speak local dialect in order to communicate better.

For instance, I studied Law and Public Relations in Journalism, but now I’m into Adire making.

Economic empowerment…

Adire making/selling is a business that involves a chain of transactions. For instance, I patronise the people selling fabrics, chemicals, threads, wax, dispatching companies, etc in the course of my business activities. This has a significant economic impact because it supports other businesses and it creates jobs for people.

Challenges in Adire business?

Like every other business, Adire business has its own challenges. One of the major challenges of Adire business is the importation of raw materials. Almost everything involved in making Adire/Batikis is imported; from the fabrics to threads, candles, etc. Sometimes the materials are scarce due to high demand.

Another challenge is getting competent people to join in the business process because Adire making is energy and time consuming. It also requires a lot of patience, but a lot of people lack patience as everybody is looking for ways to make quick money.