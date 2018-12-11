Dame Okowa calls for mind change in the teaching Profession

As DTSG Flags Teacher’s Professional Training Programme

Wife of Delta State Governor Dame Edith Okowa has urged stakeholders in the educational sector to tackle key challenges facing teachers and teaching professionally for an improved educational system.

Dame Okowa who made the call on Tuesday during the Flag Off of the Training Programme of The Delta State Teachers Professional Development Centre in Asaba. Said that teachers need mindset change so as to improve teaching and learning in the country

She explained that for the educational sector to produce professionally trained teachers and sound syllabuses, the challenges facing the sector must also be professionally addressed.

According to her” If we must move forward in the educational sector, key challenges facing teachers and teaching must be professionally addressed; one of such challenges in Nigeria is the phenomenon of low teacher quality”.

Dame Okowa commended the state government for its proactive measures to ensure a sound and solid educational sector with the establishment of the Teachers Professional Development Centre to cater for the training and retraining of teachers in the state in line with global best practice.

She opined that with the training programme the system would produce qualified, trained, competent, effective and efficient teachers.

The Governor’s Wife called on teachers taking part in the training programme to put into practice what they would learn from the training to good use for the benefits of their students.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Mr. Chiedu Ebie in his welcome address said that the training programme was meant to optimize the performance of teachers in the state and enhance teaching and learning.

He explained that a total of 6,504 teachers, school heads and personnel of the ministry and its boards and agencies will take part in the 4 modules of the training programme.

Mr. Ebie disclosed at the occasion that the state government has instituted an Annual Teachers Award with a total cash prize of 7.5million naira for teachers and school heads in public, primary and secondary schools.