Daddy Showkey, Burna Boy, others for GOtv Boxing night 17

The Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, will on December 28, host the heavyweight clash between music and boxing. The occasion is GOtv Boxing Night 17, which is tagged “Boxing Jams Music”. Performing live at the show are Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey.

With its combination of boxing and music, the event, according to Flykite Productions, the organisers, is the ultimate entertainment package for the festive season.

“Music and boxing are major sources of entertainment. It is why we have contracted four of the country’s top musical acts to add plenty of spice to the show, which will feature eight bouts, including the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental super featherweight title bout. Our aim is to provide a well-rounded, year-end entertainment package for Nigerians,” said Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Productions.

He added that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure fans feel safe in and around the event venue. “Security is very important. One of our partners, KSquare Security, is a leader in the sub-sector. The firm is vastly experienced in handling events of this magnitude. In addition, we will also have government security personnel. There is nothing to fear. Since the event began in 2014, there has not been a single untoward incident in and around the venues we have used. This event is conceived with the family in mind,” he explained.

Kathryn Fasega set to raise the bar with ‘unusual Lagos love story’

Award-winning filmmaker, Kathryn Fasega is currently on location, shooting her ‘unusual love story’ that is bound to cause a stir in Nollywood when it’s finally released into the market next year.

The movie, starring prominent actors including Joke Silva, Jide Kosoko, Tina Mba, Beverly Naya, Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello, Fathia Williams, Mawuli Gavor, Tina Mba among others is titled, “Two weeks in Lagos.”

Speaking on the movie during the week, Kathryn who’s based in Canadian expressed her joy and gratitude for the opportunity to direct such a faith-based, enthralling and stereotype-changing love story. “It’s a love story and also a faith based story. It’s a story about a young couple that meet and go through a lot of challenges,”she stated.

“They talk about my country in a negative perspective. I am doing this to change that narrative. It’s also a love story with a difference because of the characters involved. They are two characters with strong ethics who know exactly what they want”, she added.

Actors Toyin Abraham, Mawuli Gavor, Joke Silva, Beverly Naya, were also present at the press conference to share their unique experiences during filming and the lessons gained from being part of such an unconventional movie. Toyin Abraham said “ This is my first time working on a faith based project/Christian film and it has been a lovely experience. The characters have been amazing and it has been fun all the way, the director is very calm and flows with everybody. I love the story, simple and nice”. Beverly Naya also enthused about the movie.Sharing her experience on set, the actress said “I love the simplicity of the story and I found that it was really touching. I have always been a Christian but lately I have been working on my spiritual journey and it’s really serious now more than ever. When I saw the script, I fell in love with it, I thought I could use my craft to bring people closer to God and this would be a great avenue to do so.”

“Two weeks in Lagos” which is set to be released in June, 2019, is being produced by Inya Lawal, with Ambrose Ovbiebo and Miebaka Ovbiebo, as the executive producers, while Ken Attoh is the Director Of Photography.