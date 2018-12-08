Cynthia Morgane: Where are the sexy moves

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Imagine you wake up one day to learn that your music idol has suddenly disappeared from the scene with no word about her whereabouts.

The feeling could be one of disappointment and sadness. And that’s exactly the expression on the faces of fans of Cynthia Morgan, a self-proclaimed Nigerian queen of reggae/dancehall music about two years ago, when their music idol disappeared without a trace amid unforeseen circumstances.

The dancehall sensation came into the Nigerian music scene with high hopes such that no one would have expected to see her music career declining so quick.

For over three years, after debuting in the nation’s music scene, in 2013, Cynthia Morgan stood out and reigned supreme as the Queen of Nigerian Dancehall music, dishing out reggae tunes that kept her fans in touch with memories of the movie Third World Cop. She was creating buzz with her style of music, which is a fusion of pop, hip hop, dancehall and rap. Her profile was steadily on the rise, and many respect her because she’s got guts.

Cynthia Morgan shot into limelight following the release of two singles titled “Don’t Break My Heart” and “Lead Me On”, which received massive airplay. The dancehall act enjoyed a rise to fame and success as her hard work earned her a nomination for ‘’Best Reggae/Dancehall single’’ at The Headies 2014.

She continued on this path with banging singles such as ‘I’m taken’, ‘Simati Niya’ and ‘German Juice’ which won her Best Reggae/Dancehall single at The Headies 2015, ahead of acts like Patoranking and Timaya. She was also nominated for the much coveted Next Rated Act category, which she lost to Reekado Banks. However, as trouble began to trickle in the camp of the Okoye twins, so also did her career begin to hit glacier rocks, having been signed to Jude Okoye’s Northside Entertainment. But those in the know blamed her reduced visibility following her unceremonious exit from the label. And Morgan never made any effort to debunk the insinuation till date.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether the break up of Psquare contributed to Jude Okoye’s lukewarm approach to managing Cynthia Morgan. A source close to her once explained that the managerial transition played a role in her disappearance, but assured that everything is now in order and the singer would be releasing her first single under the new management in the nearest future, which she later did. Apart from this, the dancehall singer had other issues to contend with it. One version of the reports said that the singer took time off to settle some personal issues as she was reportedly facing a major debt crisis at a time.

According to reports, the sensational singer was experiencing some financial challenges which were disrupting her career. Amidst the crisis, court documents showing that the singer had been charged to an Ikeja High Court over her inability to pay the rent of her Omole apartment also went viral online. And to worsen her situation, the same day the singer was allegedly served court papers for defaulting on payment of rent, waste bills. She was also served with court papers for evading tax. It was one trouble, too many for the Edo State-born singer.

From 2015, Morgan reportedly started to slow down after her break up and makeup charade with Burna Boy on the visual representation of her Simati Niya single. Just as her preceding records, Simati Niya was a good song but she never did a follow up song. Some industry watchers believed that the Headies Next Rated award loss was part of the reason for her slowing down, while others maintained