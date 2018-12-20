Customs seizes N137m smuggled rice

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—The Strike Force Team of the Nigeria Customs Service, NIS, has intercepted 5,662 bags of smuggled rice and 137 bales of secondhand clothes all valued at N137 million.

Briefing newsmen at government warehouse yesterday in Calabar, Cross River State, Mr. Abdullahi Kirawa, National Coordinator, Headquarters of the NIS Strike Force Team, Abuja, said the seizure was made within Cross River and Akwa Ibom states Area Command of the service.

His words: “Of the 5,662 bags of rice, 2,153 were handed over to the Strike Force Team by the Nigerian Navy. This shows the collaboration and synergy that exist between the NIS, Nigerian Navy, the Police and other sister agencies.

“This seizure would not have been possible without the motivation of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali(retd), who has given us all required to do the job.”