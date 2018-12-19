Customs in Port Harcourt beats revenue target, collects N5.1bn in Nov

The Port Harcourt Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, last month, collected over N5.1 billion revenue.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Command, Mohammed Boyi, who disclosed this, said the amount is N1.3 billion above the N3.8 billion monthly targets for the Command.

He further noted that the figure is N2.9 billion above the N2.2 billion collected in the month of September and N1.2 billion above the N3.9 billion raked in by the Command in the month of October 2018.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Oscar Ivara, noted that the collection for the month of November is unprecedented in the Command.

He further stated that the Command has been transformed tremendously through regular consultations with relevant stakeholders and the promotion of inter-agency co-operation.

The Customs boss said he is working at creating an enabling business environment in the quest to revive the earlier dwindling fortune of the port; stressing that he is optimistic the command will surpass its 2018 revenue target.