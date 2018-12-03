Cultists kill 19-yr-old ND 1 student in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A 19-year-old student of a polytechnic in Ondo State, Ajibade Rahaam, was weekend shot dead by suspected members of a group over supremacy battle in the institution.

Police in the state said that a suspect has been arrested over the death of the student, adding that three suspects, who attempted to kidnap a student, Ayomide Ogunsuyi, of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, were also arrested.

It was learned that the hands of the dead cultist were chopped off, which indicated that they were killed by the members of the Aiye fraternity.

The cultists freely used cutlasses, cudgels, charms and other dangerous weapons on themselves.

Meanwhile, Police said that the student killed, weekend, was an ND 1 student in the Department of Public Administration.

Police spokesman, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the death and the arrest of the suspect, said that it was a cult war between rival groups in the institution.

Joseph described the incident as another unfortunate and despicable act of “these cult boys.”

His words: “It actually happened yesterday morning, when we were hearing sporadic gunshots at the front of the institution.

“Our me, led by SP Onigbinde, the Divisional Police Officer, ‘B’ Division, Owo, raced to the scene.

“By the time our men got there, we beheld the corpse of a young man, whose identity was yet to be ascertained. We suspected that it was a cult clash.

“But now, we have made an arrest. And the suspect is helping us in our investigation. For security reasons, we won’t disclose his name now.

“I am happy to let you that we have restored normalcy. Our men on the ground have made sure that normal activities are going on, in and outside the campus.”